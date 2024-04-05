Great Eagle Gold Corp. Welcomes Gene McBurney as Strategic Advisor and Announces Board and Management Reorganization

Burnaby, April 5, 2024 - Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8) ("Great Eagle" or the "Company"), the world's premier NatGold Miner, is pleased to announce that Great Eagle has retained ECM Capital Advisors Inc. ("ECM") and Eugene (Gene) McBurney pursuant to an advisory agreement dated April 1, 2024 (the "ECM Agreement") for the provision of strategic advisory services, including the identification, negotiation and acquisition of prospective resource properties.

Mr. Eugene C. McBurney, B.A., M.A., LL.B., LL.D., brings over 25 years of international investment banking experience, establishing him as a trusted advisor, especially in the global mining sector. McBurney has a notable history of leading landmark transactions in natural resources, demonstrating his capability to deliver strategic outcomes for his clients. Additionally, Gene has extensive investment banking experience throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, with a special emphasis on Colombia.

The ECM Agreement has a term of twelve months, unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Under the ECM Agreement, Great Eagle will pay ECM a fee of 10% for any transaction introduced to the Company by ECM and successfully closed, or a 5% fee for any transaction not introduced by ECM but where ECM played a key role in the negotiation and closure. Additionally, Great Eagle will issue 1,000,000 common shares to ECM, subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Commenting on today's announcement, Great Eagle President and Director Andrew Fletcher expressed, "In our discussions with Gene regarding our innovative NatGold business model, and our ambition to not just lead but dominate this emerging digital NatGold mining sector, he recognized the immense potential just as we did. Gene is a stalwart in the international mining finance community, understanding the dynamics of the gold industry as few others do. It's a great pleasure for us to welcome him to our team, where he will spearhead our fundraising strategies and serve as the lead negotiator for acquisitions of NI 43-101 certified gold resources."

Board and Management Changes

Great Eagle Gold is pleased to announce Gary Harbottle as the new CFO, while also expressing gratitude to Martin Bajic for his dedicated service. Gary Harbottle will continue his role as Corporate Secretary alongside his new position.

With over 30 years of experience, Gary Harbottle brings a wealth of expertise to his roles at Great Eagle Gold Corp. From 1987 to 2001, he held several key positions at Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) and its predecessor companies. His roles included Corporate Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, where he was instrumental in the company's strategic development and growth, including the naming of Seabridge Resources, prior to its subsequent change to Seabridge Gold. Gary's demonstrated expertise in administration, accounting, and regulatory compliance has made him a distinguished figure in the mining industry, contributing significantly to various publicly traded mining companies in Canada and the United States.

Great Eagle also regrets to announce the resignation of Kate Fehlenberg from the Board of Directors, but she will continue to provide advisory and consulting services to Great Eagle. We extend our best wishes to her as she joins the International NatGold Council, confident that she will be a valuable asset to their team.

About Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Great Eagle Gold Corp. (CSE: GEGC) (FSE: GI8), a Canadian public company, is the world's premier NatGold miner. Championed by the Geneva-based International NatGold Council, NatGold represents a pioneering fusion of ESG principles, gold investment security, and digital asset innovation, positioning itself at the forefront of a super-trend that merges these three domains into one unparalleled real-world asset-backed investment opportunity. NatGold captures gold's intrinsic value via a novel, legislatively supported, ESG-friendly digital mining process instead of traditional physical extraction.

Great Eagle's unique strategy centers on acquiring NI 43-101 certified gold resources to digitally mine NatGold coins within the cutting-edge NatGold tokenization and monetization ecosystem, operated by New York-based OroEx Corp. This approach allows Great Eagle Gold to adopt an innovative, ESG-friendly method to monetize gold's intrinsic value. The Company's acquisition strategy is internationally focused, aiming to secure mining titles with NI 43-101 certified gold resources, in readiness for the expected global adoption of NatGold legislation that will enhance tokenization opportunities worldwide.

Great Eagle Gold Corp.

Chris Hansen, Chairman

For further information please contact:

Email: info@greateaglegold.com

Website: www.greateaglegold.com

Phone Number: +1 (775) 341-6015

Investor inquiries:

Green Gold Communications S.A.S.

Worldwide Toll Free: +1 (877) 513-5213

Direct +1 (775) 341-6015

Email: Info@greengoldcommunications.com

