Golden Cariboo Option Grant

April 5 2024 - Vancouver, Canada - Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE-GCC/OTC-GCCFF/WKN-A0RLEP) announces the granting of 245,000 incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a term of 5 years. Options, and the shares issuable upon exercise, are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with high-grade targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine Project which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development (NSE-ODV/TSXV-ODV). Historically, over 101 placer gold creeks on the 90 km trend from the Cariboo Hudson mine north to the Quesnelle Gold Quartz mine have recorded production and successful placer mining continues to this day.

Golden Cariboo's Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property, is a placer creek which has seen small-scale placer production since the mid 1860's.

