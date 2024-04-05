Newrange Announces Proposed Name Change to Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER - April 5, 2024 (TSXV: NRG, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is moving ahead with the previously contemplated name change to Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. The new ticker symbol on the TSXV will be "PINN" and the company will commence trading under the new name and ticker on April 9. The new CUSIP Number will be 72350R105 and ISIN CA72350R1055. There will be no consolidation of share capital.

Concurrent with the name change, the Company's website will change to www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com and email addresses will be similarly changed.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com. Reflecting the name change, the Company is actively seeking new silver and gold opportunities for exploration and development in the Americas.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Email: info@newrangegold.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

