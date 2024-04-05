Bathurst Metals Corp. Provides Update on Financing

Vancouver, April 5, 2024 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BMV OTC: BMVVF) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced financing. The Company announced a non-brokered private placement financing on January 31, 2024 to support the Company's drilling program and to provide the Company with working capital. Due to difficult market conditions in the mineral exploration sector, the Company continues to work towards completion of the announced equity financing, the terms of which have not changed.

The Company will issue up to 4,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $320,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of one (1) year.

The financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information, contact Harold Forzley, Chief Executive Officer

info@Bathurstmetalscorp.com

604-783-4273

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bathurst Metals Corp.

Bathurst Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nunavut and British Columbia, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake, Gela Lake and McAvoy Lake Projects in Nunavut and the Peerless Property, a gold /silver prospect in the historic Bralorne Camp in British Columbia.

