Noram Lithium Announces Changes to Board and Marketing Update

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2024 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that it has appointed Dr. C. Tucker Barrie and Mr. Greg McCunn to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Barrie, Ph.D., P. Geo., is an Ottawa-based Economic Geologist with over 30 years of experience as consultant to the mining industry and to governments globally. In recent years, he has served as a senior executive for several TSX-listed companies, providing expertise in the exploration and development of numerous base and precious metal projects, and for critical metals development. Along with his work in industry, Dr. Barrie is a researcher in metallic mineral deposits and their host rocks and has published over 70 journal and technical papers. He is returning to Noram as a Director after serving as its President and CEO during early stage exploration/development of the Zeus Lithium Project from 2019 to 2021.

Mr. McCunn brings thirty years of extensive experience in mining in both the base metal and precious metal industries. A Professional Engineer with an MBA, Mr. McCunn has led multiple junior mining companies from the exploration stage through the transition to project development, permitting, financing, construction and into operations. He was formerly the CEO of a number of TSX and NYSE listed public companies including Alio Gold and Galiano Gold and has over a decade of experience as a Chief Financial Officer. As an executive, he has raised over $600 million in equity and debt financing from the Canadian and US capital markets, completed over $1 billion in merger and acquisition transactions, and put three mines into production on three different continents. Mr. McCunn is continuing in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Noram, which he has held since January 2023.

Marketing Services

In mid-2023, the Company engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group Inc. ("CDMG") to provide the Company with marketing services and to raise public awareness of the Company. The Company has renewed its campaign with CDMG, commencing April 5, 2024 and continuing through June 30, 2024. CDMG has invoiced the company for US$499,950 which is payable in installments over the period of the renewed campaign.

CDMG did not have any relationship with the Company prior to mid-2023 and is an arm's length party. To the best of the Company's knowledge, CDMG does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire any such securities. The proposed compensation for CDMG does not include any securities of the Company.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

