Endurance 2024 Exploration Plans, Reliance Gold Project

Vancouver, April 8, 2024 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") plans to mobilize crews in early May to initiate its 2024 exploration field program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible 5,444 hectare Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Highlights for 2024 Program plans include:

Up to 10,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling on the fully-permitted Royal Shear trend.

Geochemical surface sampling and prospecting to expand the Upper Eagle, Enigma, and Olympic soil grids to develop additional drill-ready targets.

Geological, structural, mineralogical and metallurgical studies.

Community consultation ahead of a drill permit application on the Olympic Option.

Continued property-scale environmental baseline studies.

Revise 3D geological model in anticipation of an inaugural mineral resource estimate.

The proposed 2024 program is designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear, at depth and along strike. To date, the Company has completed 82 diamond drill holes for 17,907 m drilled along 1.5 km of the Royal Shear gold-mineralized trend. The drilling has been extremely successful with 53 of the 82 diamond drill holes returning drill intersections in excess of 10 gram*metre gold. Highlight results from 8 of these drill holes include:

15.70 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m.

8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m.

8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m.

5.80 gpt gold over 23.0 m including 8.52 gpt gold over 12.7 m

8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m including 11.85 gpt gold over 7.7 m.

8.06 gpt gold over 13.5 m including 10.41 gpt gold over 5.5 m.

7.65 gpt gold over 12.7 m including 10.00 gpt gold over 8.7 m.

3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 m including 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 m.

Crews will mobilize and commence surficial field work and baseline studies in May. First Nation Consultation is in progress for an anticipated new drill permit application for the Olympic and Enigma targets. The Royal Shear drilling will focus on previously untested areas between Imperial and Eagle, along strike to the northwest of Imperial, and at depth at Eagle and Imperial Zones.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts but low sulphide concentrations of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Since the 2020 discovery of the Eagle Zone, the Company has completed 84 RC drill holes and 82 diamond drill holes along a 1.5 km strike of the Royal Shear host.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

