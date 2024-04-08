Euromax Announces Delay in Annual Filings

TSXV: EOX

www.euromaxresources.com

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2024 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has not been able to meet the prescribed deadline for filing the following continuous disclosure documents of the Company (collectively, the "Annual Filings"):

the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023;

the Company's management discussion & analysis for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2023;

the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023; and

the certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

Companies listed on the TSXV are usually subject to a 120 day period to report year end financial results, which the Company has been working towards. However, since the Company's listing on the TSXV only became effective on 9 January 2024, the Company remained subject to the reporting requirement of 90 days applicable to TSX issuers for the year ended 31 December 2023. As a result, the Company was notified by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, that it is in default of its annual filing obligations. Euromax is making every effort to submit the Annual Filings in a timely fashion and expects to be in a position to file the Annual Filings by no later than April 30, 2024. The Company will engage with the Ontario Securities Commission as necessary during this time.

The Company will provide an update in due course and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the Company's potential responses to the Annual Filings delay, potential results of the Annual Filings delay, and the expected timing for filing of the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 along with the accompanying MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Euromax Resources Ltd.