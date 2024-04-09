Harvest Gold Appoints Louis Martin as Senior Technical Advisor for Quebec; Airborne Magnetic Survey Complete

Vancouver, British Columbia / April 9, 2024 - TheNewswire ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV: HVG) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Louis Martin, P.Geo, as its Senior Technical Advisor for Quebec.

Harvest Gold President and CEO Rick Mark states: "We are very pleased to announce Louis Martin has formally joined our outstanding technical team. While first and foremost, Louis is an excellent geologist experienced in the Abitibi, he has fit in with the Harvest Gold team seamlessly. I want to thank him for agreeing to take on this leadership position as we develop and execute our exploration plans in Quebec."

Louis Martin (P.Geo.) has spent much of his professional life working in the Abitibi Region and has been a major contributor to the co-discovery of several gold and base metal deposits during his 40 plus year career. Mr. Martin has been fortunate to have been part of the exploration teams that were awarded the Discovery of the Year by the AEMQ for the West Ansil Deposit (2005) and the Louvicourt Deposit (1989). He has worked on several advanced exploration projects, that included bringing four of these projects into production.

Prior to his consulting career, Mr. Martin was Vice President of Exploration with Clifton Star Resources, where he led the team that completed a Pre-Feasibility study defining the 4.5 million-ounce Duparquet Gold Project.

Mr. Martin is a professional geologist and is a member in good standing of both the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Completion of Mosseau Airborne Magnetic Survey

The high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over Harvest Gold's flagship Mosseau property has been completed by Novatem. Analysis and interpretation are underway to provide priorities and specificity for the planned summer ground exploration program.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near surface gold deposits in the Abitibi Region of the mining friendly province of Quebec, Canada. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold now has three active gold projects in the Urban-Barry region of Quebec totalling 329 claims covering 17,539.25 ha. The Urban Barry belt hosts the Osisko-Gold Fields Windfall Deposit.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

