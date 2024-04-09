Comet Outlines 2024 Phase 1 Exploration Program at Liberty Lithium Property

Extensive surface exploration program on the Liberty Lithium Property

Highlights:

Work has been completed to identify targets for the spring and summer exploration programs.

Technical field teams have been appointed to investigate the recently defined geophysical and geochemical anomalies, as well as the AI targets defined with VRIFY.

A comprehensive field program to begin, including field mapping and the collection of rock chip and channel samples.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. has been appointed to assist Comet Lithium.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corp. (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is excited to announce the 2024 Phase 1 Exploration Program for its 100% owned flagship lithium Liberty property (the "Liberty Property"). The Corporation has partnered with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. to bolster its team during the spring surface exploration program.

Three skilled field teams have been tasked with conducting the spring exploration program. Each team comprises of a seasoned geoscientist and of a field assistant. Their duties encompass investigating geophysical and geochemical anomalies, conducting field mapping, and collecting rock chip samples. Additionally, the AI targets defined with VRIFY will be thoroughly investigated. The teams will kick off their activities by focusing on the current known mineralization trend outlined from the Jamar to Iceberg showings. They will refine the targets outlined by the Corporation's gravity survey results, with a key focus on uncovering potential pegmatite. Should the need arise, they will also undertake channel sampling to facilitate detailed geological mapping.

The insights collected from these activities will be instrumental in adding, refining, and confirming drill targets. We are committed to the timely deployment of drill rigs on-site at Liberty Lithium in the forthcoming summer and fall seasons. Exciting times lie ahead as we continue to advance our exploration efforts with enthusiasm and determination.

Vincent Metcalfe, Executive Chair and CEO of Comet Lithium, commented "In unveiling our 2024 Phase 1 Exploration Program for our Liberty Property, we mark a significant milestone. We've meticulously completed the groundwork to identify targets for our spring and summer exploration programs, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting period of exploration and discovery. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by the appointment of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a testament to our dedication to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive our exploration efforts forward."

Documents

Liberty Lithium Figures - 2024-04-09

Qualified Person

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo (ogq #1386, PGO #3347), registered in the Provinces of Québec, and Ontario is Vice President Exploration to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Is a global mining and mineral exploration consulting group providing expertise in professional geological, logistical, and project management services through all stages of the mining value chain.

Based in Edmonton, AB, CAN, Montreal, QC, CAN, and Denver, CO, USA, Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, developing, and optimizing mineral projects and resources since 1971.

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec. Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium deposit, a growing high-grade lithium discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing its Liberty Property to first-ever drilling.

