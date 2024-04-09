TORONTO, April 09, 2024 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2024 results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2024 on April 16, 2024.
Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information April 16, 07:00 EDT / 12:00 UTC
Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
Q1 Results release May 1, 06:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q1 Results live presentation and webinar May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar May 1, 11:00 EDT / 16:00 UTC Register in advance for expedited access to the conference call
US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274 UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972 International (toll), +1 647 484 8814
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0799#.
The Q1 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.
