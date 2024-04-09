Sama Resources announces Appointment of Terry Krepiakevich to the Board of Directors

Montreal - Sama Resources Inc. (TSXV: SME) ("SME" or the "Company") TSX-V: SME, OTC: SAMMF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Terry Krepiakevich FCPA, FCA, ICD.D has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective April 9, 2024.

Mr. Krepiakevich has over 30 years of experience as a CPA and CFO. He has served on several audit committee positions for both the TSX and NYSE listed companies and, in May 2011 was recognized with the BC CFO of the Year Award. Mr. Krepiakevich is a Fellow of the British Columbia CPA Association and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He has been a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Alexco Resource Corp. He has also served as a member and chair of the compensation and governance committees for various listed companies. Mr. Krepiakevich has also served on the board of Covenant House for nine years, and in the past has served on numerous charitable organizations in the Vancouver community.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Krepiakevich to our Board," said Benoit La Salle, Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. "Mr. Krepiakevich brings decades of valuable experience, including directorships at various successful mining companies. His expertise in finance and the mining sector will complement our already highly qualified board as we continue to deploy our vision to be a leader in base metal in Côte d'Ivoire."

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Eric Finlayson is stepping down as a member of the Board of Directors effective April 9, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we wish to thank Mr. Finlayson for his contributions to the Board in the past years and wishes him well in his future endeavours", stated Benoit La Salle, Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company.

The appointment of Mr. Krepiakevich as a Director of the Company is subject to regulatory approval.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery. Sama is committed to advancing the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Project. Sama's projects are located approximately 600 km northwest of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire and are flanked to the west by the Ivorian and Guinean borders. Sama's projects are located adjacent to the large world-class nickel-cobalt laterite deposits of Sipilou and Foungouesso, forming a 125 km-long new Base Metal Camp in West Africa. Sama owns 40% interest in the Samapleu nickel-copper project in Côte d'Ivoire with its joint venture partner Ivanhoe Electric owning 60%.

About Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric is a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its accurate and powerful TyphoonTM geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Ivanhoe Electric believes the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Ivanhoe Electric's mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of its portfolio of electric metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as other exploration projects in the United States, it intends to support United States supply chain independence by finding and delivering the critical metals necessary for the electrification of the economy. Ivanhoe Electric also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

