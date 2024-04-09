TRU Appoints Steven Agnew to Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Agnew to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as the third and final Board nominee of Ormonde Mining Plc ("Ormonde"), the Corporation's largest shareholder, and as an additional independent director, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Agnew is currently a Partner of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm. Mr. Agnew is a securities lawyer with close to twenty years of experience advising public and private companies on corporate finance, M&A, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. Mr. Agnew received his Bachelor of Laws in 2005 from the University of Windsor, and a Bachelor of Arts from Bishop's University in 2001.

Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU commented: "We are pleased to welcome Steven Agnew to our Board. His extensive expertise in securities law and M&A transactions, coupled with his thorough understanding of corporate finance, will be invaluable to TRU as we evaluate multiple opportunistic strategic alternatives in a spiking gold price environment."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to regulatory approvals and the impact of additions to the TRU leadership team. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

