Surge Battery Announces Laboratory Trials Produce Technical Grade Lithium Carbonate Exceeding 99% Purity

West Vancouver, April 9, 2024 - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to announce that the first stage of metallurgical testing on clays from the Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) has achieved the goal of producing lithium carbonate at a dry-basis purity greater than 99% Li 2 CO 3 .

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented, "Beyond our initial metallurgical and analytical works in 2023 to estimate acid consumption and identify the clay types, we are very pleased to have taken the next step and have passed the important 'proof of concept' trial showing that the clays of our Nevada North Lithium Project can be used to produce lithium carbonate exceeding 99% purity. In doing so, we have managed the technological risk sufficient to warrant the next step, which will include upsizing the laboratory trials to build a sufficient inventory of technical grade lithium carbonate that we can purify to demonstrate if the NNLP clay is a suitable source to produce battery grade lithium carbonate."

The process flow sheet included attrition of the lithium-bearing clay, sulfuric acid digestion, filtration to separate the remnant clay, silica removal, removal of magnesium, calcium and excess sulphate from the solute, followed by precipitation using soda ash (Na 2 CO 3 ), and recycled lithium carbonate for crystallization. Major impurities (Al, CA, Fe, K, Mg, Na, SO 4 , Si) content accounted for just 0.17%, with all other mainly not detectable by ICP analysis, and those that could be measured accounting for a total of just 0.006%.

Tests were conducted on a variety of horizons of varying clay lithium concentrations and mixtures of source clay layers. This series of preliminary bench-scale process tests was conducted by Kemetco Research Inc, of Richmond, BC, Canada. Kemetco has built a team of experts in lithium processing, having accumulated experience across a number of lithium projects and mineralization types.

Subsequent stages of process tests will advance to proving the steps required to purify the lithium carbonate to battery grade concentration and impurity levels and optimizing the process to reduce reagent and water consumption while improving recovery.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA. Lithium is a crucial element for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration, contributing significantly to the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company's Nevada North Lithium Project, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first two rounds of drilling, completed in 2022 and 2023, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 3,500 meters and a known width of up to 950 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 4.67Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 2,839 ppm Li at a 1,250 ppm cutoff.

