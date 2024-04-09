Benjamin Hill Updates Consideration for Acquisition of Further Interest in Fully Permitted Coal Project and Filing of NI 43-101

Vancouver, April 9, 2024 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCQB: BNNHF) (FSE: 5YZ0) ("BNN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous news release on January 31, 2024, it has altered the consideration for its proposed acquisition of a further interest of Aion Mining Corp. ("Aion") bringing the Company's total interest in Aion to 40% (the "Proposed Transaction").

Proposed Transaction

Originally, the total consideration of $1,875,000 for the Proposed Transaction (the "Consideration") was to be paid to Aion by the payment of $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 2,370,690 common shares in the Company at a deemed price of $0.58 per share. Through further negotiation between the parties, the Company and Aion have decided to alter the makeup of the $1,875,000, such that the consideration the Company will pay to Aion for the Proposed Transaction will be split as follows:

$1,000,000 in cash on closing; and

1,508,621 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.58 per share, subject to CSE policies.

The Company will also grant a right of first refusal for two-years, allowing it to purchase common shares in Aion to offset any further issuances by Aion of securities in order to allow the Company the opportunity to maintain its 40% interest.

Aion is a non-arm's length party to the Company by reason of sharing a common director, Cole McClay. The alteration to the makeup of the consideration was reviewed and approved by a committee of the Company's independent directors.

Completion of the transaction is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals and consents on terms satisfactory to the parties, including any necessary approvals from the CSE.

There are no assurance or guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed, whether on the terms and conditions described above or at all. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

Filing of 43-101 Technical Report

The Company also announces that it has received and filed a technical report for Aion's fully permitted Colombian coal project, which was prepared in support of the Proposed Transaction.

President, Lorne Warner P.Geo, states: "I completed my review of the technical report, and the author holds the experience and professional credentials to complete the NI 43-101 technical report and was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument guidelines. The stated resources in the report represents a small portion of known coal seam occurrences on the concession which remain open along strike in both directions and to depth."

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds a 20% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

