Dixie Gold Inc. - Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, April 9, 2024 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG)("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that further to the Corporation's incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") it has today granted an aggregate of 1,125,000 incentive stock options to directors and management of the Corporation (the "Incentive Stock Option Grant").

The options issued under the Incentive Stock Option Grant have an exercise price of $0.06, are exercisable for a period of 60 months, vest immediately and will be subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms of the Plan.

Subsequent to the Incentive Stock Option Grant, the Corporation now has 1,450,000 incentive stock options issued under its current 3,073,718 option pool limit (such limit set by the Plan at a rolling 10% of common shares outstanding).

Dixie Gold has 30,737,188 common shares issued as at the date hereof.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded exploration company holding a portfolio of exploration projects in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

