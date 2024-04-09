Guardian Exploration Announces Termination of Proposed Acquisition of Saudi Arabian Mining Company

Calgary, April 9, 2024 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GX) (OTC:GXUSF) (Frankfurt:R6B) ("Guardian") announces that the non-binding letter of intent with Site Exploration Mining Company ("SEMC") and its shareholders originally announced on December 5, 2023 has terminated. During the due diligence process, it was discovered that SEMC was in default of its corporate filings and payment of annual fees, and the letter of intent was not extended.

About Guardian Exploration Inc.

Guardian is a TSXV listed company (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (Frankfurt: R6B) in the business of oil and gas as well as mineral exploration and development. Guardian's first prospect is the Mount Cameron Property located in the Yukon's Mayo Mining District. Guardian also holds mineral claims located on southern Dall Island, Southeast Alaska, USA, known as the Kaigani claims, which it acquired in February 2022.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Graydon Kowal

President and CEO

(403) 730-6333

