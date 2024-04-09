Rackla Metals Inc. Attends Ross River Job Fair

Vancouver, April 9, 2024 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") would like to thank the community of Ross River for hosting the Ross River Job Fair on April 4, 2024.

The Job Fair was organized by the Ross River Dena Council, Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation (DNDC), Tu Lidlini Petroleum (TLP) and Yukon University and hosted in the Ross River School. It was attended by 28 companies, including six exploration companies, environmental consulting companies, geological consultants, service providers, heavy equipment and construction contractors, government organizations, and local Ross River businesses and services.

The Job Fair was an opportunity for the companies to engage with the community, to network with other service suppliers, to showcase their projects and services, and demonstrate their commitment to community development.

The event was opened with a welcoming address from Ross River Dena Council Chief Loblaw and a performance by the Ross River drummers. Dena Nezziddi Development Corporation president, Kim Redies, was the Master of Ceremonies and did a great job of distributing the door prizes.

By all accounts, it was a great success.

Rackla Metals remains steadfast in our dedication to environmental stewardship and community well-being. As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, we are actively exploring initiatives to maximize the positive impact of our operations on local communities. The success of the Ross River Job Fair underscores our belief in the power of partnership and community involvement to drive meaningful change, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts in the Ross River region and beyond.

Thank you, Ross River, DNDC, TLP and Yukon U.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

About Rackla

Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for their discovery.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration activities. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

