Golden Pursuit Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2024 - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. ("Golden Pursuit" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GDP) announces the appointment of Cleber Peralta as a Director and Chief Operations Officer, effective April 15, 2024.

Brian McClay, CEO of Golden Pursuit, commented "I am delighted to introduce Cleber as a valuable addition to Golden Pursuit's management team. Cleber brings diverse experience in Structural Geology, Geotechnical Engineering, Exploration Geology, Mine Geology, Petroleum Geology, Field Geology, Isotope Geochemistry, Geochronology, 3D Geological Modeling, and GIS. These skills will be invaluable in planning and advancing the development of the Company's portfolio of properties in both the Northwest Territories and Nevada. Cleber will take the lead in overseeing our exploration and development activities with a special focus on our Gordon Lake Project in the NWT".

About Cleber Peralta

Mr. Peralta was most recently employed by SRK as Senior Consultant (Structural Geology) and previously worked for exploration, mining, and engineering companies on exploration and mining projects on nickel, copper, gold, iron, coal, graphite, REE, niobium and diamonds in South America, Europe, the Arctic, and North America, Australia, and Africa.

Education - Mr. Peralta is a PhD candidate, Structural Geology and Geochemistry, University of Brasília, holds a Master of Science in Geotectonics from the University of São Paulo and a Bachelor of Science, Geology from the University of Brasília. He is registered and a Qualified Person accredited with CREA 23620/D-DF (Brazilian Engineering Council) and has a P.Geo. application in progress.

About Golden Pursuit Resources

Golden Pursuit Resources is a gold focussed exploration company with ownership of deposits and prospects located in the NWT and Nevada. All projects are owned 100% with no encumbrances or third-party obligations or royalties on 2 purchased claim groups in the NWT. Both land and water use permits are in place on the Gordon Lake, NWT project which allows for exploration and development until 2030. The company owns 11 distinct properties that have undergone exploration, development and mining since the 1930's. Five of the deposits have been classified as "former producers" by the NWT government. Golden Pursuit has conducted extensive exploration in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with work planning for 2024 underway.

