Mcfarlane Finds More Gold - Extends Gold Mineralization on the Purdex Zone at its High Lake Property; Supports Continued Exploration at High Lake

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 - McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (NEO:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the recent exploration drilling progress made at the Company's High Lake property in Ontario, near the Ontario-Manitoba Border, 40 kilometers west of Kenora, Ontario.

At High Lake Drilling in hole MLHL-23-50 and hole MLHL-24-53 have both intersected gold extending the gold mineralization from its NI-43-101 compliant gold resource area known as the Purdex Zone (see Table 3 below for compliant resources). High grade gold intersections from drilling last year, such as drill hole MLHL 22-06 which intersected 24.96 grams per tonne of gold over 14.9 meters and drill hole MLHL 22-17 which intersected 148.27 gram per tonne over 1.3 meters helped generate a very high compliant gold resource grade (Table 3). This year drilling in hole MLHL-23-50 intersected 13.96 grams per tonne of gold over 1.17 meters while hole MLHL-24-53 intersected 4.04 grams per tonne of gold over 2.25 meters. Figure 1 highlights the area of new gold mineralization. Hole MLHL-23-50 has extended the gold mineralization to the east of the Purdex zone while hole MLHL-25-53 has extended the gold mineralization at depth.

"The results from the recent drilling at High Lake are very encouraging. Having extended the gold mineralization to the east and at depth at Purdex Zone is positive to our overall development of the property. It is management's view that further drilling will help delineate more gold and add to our resource base" says CEO Mark Trevisiol. "Of the five kilometers of strike length within the High Lake property only 500 meters has been explored thus far. This property has numerous historic high grade gold intercepts (Figure 2 below) which have yet to be properly followed up with a concentrated drill program. The potential for this site to add to its resource base is still very much untapped" added Mark Trevisiol.

Within this winter's drilling program, McFarlane has also started to explore parts of the western area of the High Lake property. Figure 2 illustrates some historical intercepts in the western area of the High Lake property. Drilling in the western area of the property is shown on Figure 3. Specifically, McFarlane explored historical prospective areas of the R zone, B zone, A zone, A-D extension and the Porphyry Zones. Assays are still pending on this part of the program. Specific to the Porphyry Zone, historical exploration has indicated a presence of both gold and copper in mineralized samples assayed.

Figure 1 - Purdex Zone Resource Area - Longitudinal Section

Figure 2 - Historical Intercepts - High Lake Property

Figure 3 - High Lake Western Drilling - Assays Pending

Table 1: Drilling Intersections High Lake Property

Hole ID From metres To metres Length metres Gold grams/tonne MLHL-23-50 296.7 297.87 1.17 13.96 MLHL-24-53 416.5 418.75 2.25 4.04

Reported as core length as insufficient drilling to ascertain true width.

Table 2: Collar Location Details

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth Deg. Dip Deg. Length m MLHL-23-49 350236 5508992 200.5 -44.8 299.0 MLHL-23-50 350236 5508992 200.5 -54.8 341.0 MLHL-23-51 350236 5508993 198.8 -64.6 404.0 MLHL-23-52A 350236 5508993 199.6 -75.0 497.0 MLHL-24-53 350202 5509069 199.9 -70.2 530.0 MLHL-24-54 350202 5509069 204.9 -77.8 650.0 MLHL-24-55 350293 5508859 202.2 -44.6 200.0 MLHL-24-56 350391 5508810 202.2 -43.8 200.0 MLHL-24-57 350458 5508784 200.8 -44.5 200.0 MLHL-24-58 350202 5509069 187.51 -74.2 614.0 MLHL-24-59 350202 5509070 196.2 -74.5 587.0 MLHL-24-60A 349855 5509050 197.2 -45.3 188.0 MLHL-24-61 349925 5509020 198.7 -45.2 200.0 MLHL-24-62A 350202 5509069 182.8 -77.7 644.0 MLHL-24-63 349855 5509050 195.0 -68.4 245.0 MLHL-24-64 349855 5509050 230.4 -55.3 221.0 MLHL-24-65 349882 5509109 187.7 -50.0 259.0 MLHL-24-66 350424 5508908 201.6 -44.5 200.0 MLHL-24-67 349838 5509120 217.8 -48.5 277.0 MLHL-24-68 350425 5508909 200.2 -61.8 224.0 MLHL-24-69 350425 5508909 199.0 -71.9 332.0

Results from the remaining holes of the drill program will be released when they are available.

The current program at the Purdex Zone at High Lake is a follow up to the filing of an NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate in July 2023 that identified 96,200 Inferred ounces and 45,800 Indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 10.43 grams per tonne of gold and 9.38 grams per tonne of gold, respectively (Table 3).

Table 3: Current Purdex Zone Mineral Resource at 2.6 g/t Au cut-off

Classification Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Au (k Oz) Indicated 152 9.38 45.8 Inferred 287 10.43 96.2

A technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to the High Lake and West Hawk Lake properties is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://mcfarlanelakemining.com.

QA/QC Control Procedures

McFarlane Lake has implemented a Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QA/QC) program consistent with industry best practices. The drill core is being logged and sampled at a nearby facility with sawn half-core samples, including QA/QC samples, being sent to an accredited lab (Actlabs) in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for processing. The remaining half core has been retained in a locked facility for future examination. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks are inserted every 10 samples into the sample stream. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Samples above 5 grams per tonne gold were re-assayed for gold with a gravimetric finish, while those above 10 grams per tonne were re-assayed utilizing the pulp metallic method.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert Kusins, Vice President of Geology of McFarlane. Mr. Kusins is a qualified person, as defined by NI43-101. However, Mr. Kusins is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position.

Historic Data

Some of the data listed in this press release is historic in nature please reference the following link for the company's disclosure on historical information https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/historic-resource-disclosure/

