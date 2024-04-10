Abitibi Metals Announces Closing of $7.1M Private Placement

April 9, 2024, London, Ontario - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE:AMQ) (OTCQB:AMQFF) (FSE:4KG) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $7,109,021.70 through the issuance of (i) 5,940,723 charity flow-through common shares ("CFT Shares") priced at C$0.86 per CFT Share, and (ii) 4,761,904 common shares (the "Shares") priced at C$0.42 per Share.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi, stated, "The successful closing of this Offering marks a pivotal moment for Abitibi as we are now in a position to complete the full option agreements at both B26 and Beschefer without further funds. This Offering is a major milestone, supporting the market's confidence in the potential of Abitibi. The overwhelming support from our shareholders, once again allowing us to raise capital with no warrants for a third straight financing, provides the foundation for aggressive growth as we continue to develop our key assets and deliver value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Deluce continued "With a treasury of approximately $19 million and 40,000 metres still ahead of us at B26 and Beschefer, Abitibi is in a unique position of financial strength in this market as a fully funded company through 2025. The start of 2024 has marked the beginning of a bullish environment for gold and copper, allowing high-grade projects like ours to thrive."

The CFT Shares qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

The gross proceeds from the Offering of the CFT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company's projects in Québec. Gross proceeds from the Offering of the Shares will be used for general and administration expenses including funding for the PEA obligation, property option payments, and to scale up marketing & awareness initiatives.

The Company paid finders fees totaling $277,944.19 cash and 245,550 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with the closing of the Offering to various eligible finders. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at C$0.86 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. Eventus Capital Corp. was appointed as the lead finder in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to the Company's filing requirements with the Canadian Securities Exchange, and all securities will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period after closing.

