OceanaGold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call, and Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2024 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the First Quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday April 30th, 2024. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com. The Company will hold its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on Thursday June 6th, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call Details:

Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the quarterly results on Wednesday May 1st, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/ejwKB7YEJy6

Toll-free North America: +1 888-390-0546

International: +1 416-764-8688

If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.

Virtual AGM Details:

The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday June 6th, 2024 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. The meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast accessible on the day at: https://meetnow.global/M97VL9Q.

The record date to determine the holders of the Company's common shares who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM is April 17th, 2024. Detailed voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders will be provided in the Company's Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

