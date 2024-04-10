Lancaster Resources Inc. Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2024 - Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" or the "Company"), a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

The Piney Lake Gold Property, covering an area of 2,267.8 hectares, is nestled approximately 65 kilometres east of La Ronge Provincial Park and a mere 2.5 kilometres east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property. Encircled by the prolific gold claims of SGO / SSR Mining, the Piney Lake claim is in a region with a storied history of mineral discoveries. Access to the Piney Lake property is facilitated by provincial highways, placing it about 18 kilometres to the southwest of Pelican Narrows via Highway 135 and similarly accessible to Deschambault Lake via Highway 911. The Company acquired the property by staking claims directly in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

Geological Significance

Piney Lake is strategically positioned within the Glennie Domain, an area known for its mafic to mafelsic rock. The property is characterized by basic volcanics, quartz diorite-tonalite to granodiorite, and quartz-diorite lithology, suggesting rich potential for gold mineralization. Notably, the Tabbernor fault and shear zone lie just past the eastern border of the property.

Geochemical Highlights

Historical geochemical samplings for Piney Lake mention significant gold showings identified along a north-south trend. These include concentrations of 7.55g/T Au approximately 375 meters north, and an impressive 41.35g/T Au approximately 4.1 kilometres north, among others. These findings underscore the high-grade gold potential awaiting Lancaster's exploration team and the use of modern exploration techniques.

Exploration Legacy

The area around Piney Lake has seen very limited recent exploration activities. Placer Dome Mines in the 1990s and, more recently, the Thurloe Gold Syndicate between 2010 and 2012 were the more recent forays in the area. North Arrow Minerals' discovery of diamonds in 2013, followed by Alto Minerals' exploration in 2014, emphasizes the properties' mineralization and exploration upside for gold, copper, and other minerals.

"The acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property is an exciting project to add to our growing exploration portfolio," says Penny White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lancaster.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is VP, Engineering and Operations and a Director of Lancaster Resources Inc.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring lithium and uranium and other critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services exploration.

Lancaster holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Catley Lalk and Centennial East Uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec. It also has a minority interest in Nelson Lake Copper Corp., an unlisted reporting issuer which owns 100-per-cent of the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster is in the process of divesting a majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake through a spin-off transaction. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer

Lancaster Resources Inc.

Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com

Tel: 604 923 6100

Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to obtain financing and maintain ownership of its portfolio of properties by meeting payment and expenditure requirements. the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

