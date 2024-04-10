Abcourt Provides an Operational Update at Its Sleeping Giant Mine

ROUYN-NORANDA, April 10, 2024 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to provide an operational update at the Sleeping Giant Mine.



Since the Sleeping Giant process plant resumed in February 2024 and until March 31st, Abcourt processed 2,325 tonnes from the Pershing-Manitou deposit and a total of 2,821 tonnes since November 2023. Abcourt has approximately 2,200 tonnes of material remaining to process from the Pershing-Manitou bulk sampling. From this processing, Abcourt poured and delivered its first dore from the Pershing-Manitou bulk sample on April 4, 2024. Abcourt expects one or two more dores to be delivered from this bulk program. The grade reconciliation will be completed once the 5,000 tonnes are all processed.

With the warmer temperature, Abcourt also began to bring material to the surface silos from the Sleeping Giant underground mine. The Company plans to begin the processing of this material immediately after the Pershing-Manitou bulk program is completed.

Finally, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Abcourt completed 1,096 metres of definition and exploration drilling on the upper 4 levels of the mine to refine the geology model on these levels and plan the engineering for mine developments.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, comments: « We are very pleased to see the progress made at our Sleeping Giant Mine in the last few months. This first gold pour indicates that we are advancing well the reconstruction of the mill. With the upward movement in the gold price during the last few weeks, the timing is very good to begin pouring gold bars on a frequent basis. »

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the 100%-owned Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its development activities. The Sleeping Giant property has a mining lease, as well as environmental certificates of authorization for the extraction of up to 900 tonnes per day from its underground mine.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

