Omega Pacific Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2024 - Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA) ("Omega" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its Non-Brokered Private Placement (the "Private Placement") announced March 27, 2024. The Private Placement consisted of the issuance of 6,184,000 common shares (each a "Common Share") of the Company on April 8, 2024 at a price of $0.50 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $3,092,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for exploration of the Company's Lekcin and Williams properties, Williams Property option agreement cash commitments and for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with the applicable Canadian securities laws, expiring on August 9, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and 3L Capital Inc. served as financial advisors in connection with the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, finder's fees were paid to Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Research Capital Corporation and PI Financial Corp. for a total of $83,960 in cash and 167,720 Common Share purchase warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at $0.50 for 12 months.

About Omega Pacific Resources Inc.

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company recently acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Williams Property, located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe. The Golden Horseshoe is a prolific and proven area of British Columbia known to host many gold, copper and silver deposits. The Company also holds an option on the Lekcin Property, located 120 km east of Vancouver, BC.

