Gold Mountain Announces Chief Financial Officer Appointment

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2024 - Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Calvin Cheung has agreed to act as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately. Mr. Cheung has over 20 years of extensive experience in financial and accounting related functions, serving in senior management roles for over 10 of those years. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and holds a CPA (CMA) designation. Mr. Cheung's experience includes working with mineral resource companies including Great Panther Silver Limited where he previously served as senior financial accountant. More recently Mr. Cheung has been providing financial consulting and accounting services to heavy construction and resource development focused companies.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver production, exploration and development company focused on the development of the Elk Gold Mine, a producing mine located 57 kilometers from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

