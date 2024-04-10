Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-646-307-1865 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-888-660-6264 and inputting the conference identification number 44874#. The recording will be available through July 8, 2024.

