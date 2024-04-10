Menü Artikel
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

10.04.2024  |  Business Wire

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-646-307-1865 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

A recording will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-888-660-6264 and inputting the conference identification number 44874#. The recording will be available through July 8, 2024.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.



Contact

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com


