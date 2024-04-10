Paris, 10 April 2024, 11:30 p.m.

Extension of financial guarantees enabling SLN to continue to run its operations

With a view to the signing of the Pacte Nickel (Nickel Pact), Eramet and the French State have reached an agreement to extend the financial guarantees granted to SLN, enabling SLN to continue to run its mining operations.

On April 10, 2024, following the Northern Province's refusal of the financial guarantees granted by Eramet until May 25, 2024, SLN hadanswered an injunction from the Northern Province to suspend activity at its mining sites located in the Northern Province (Népoui-Kopéto, Française, Tiébaghi, Kouaoua, Etoile du Nord, Stamboul, Boualoudjélima, Bonini) as soon as employees start work in the morning of April 11, and to start securing these sites.

Thanks to this agreement, activity at the mining sites located in the Northern Province can continue accordingly.

As a reminder, SLN has always operated with lodged financial guarantees. As part of its mining activities, SLN is required to provide financial guarantees to the relevant Caledonian provinces to ensure the restoration and rehabilitation of the mining sites after their definitive closure, should SLN be unable to conduct these operations.

Given its financial situation, SLN has been unable to provide these guarantees on its own since 2020. Since that date, and in accordance with the option given by the Mining Code, Eramet has replaced SLN to provide these guarantees, which represent off-balance sheet commitments. As was previously the case, these off-balance sheet commitments have no impact either on the Group's debt or cash position.

