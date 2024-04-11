Washington State Past Senator Simon Sefzik - The Youngest Ever to Have Served in That Position - Joins Troy Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2024 - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the addition of Simon Sefzik to its growing advisory board, further enhancing the company's strategic insights and expertise, particularly in the United States.

Mr. Sefzik brings a wealth of experience in public policy and governance, having served as the youngest state senator in Washington state - appointed to the State Senate in 2022, (representing the 42nd Legislative District), where he served on the Senate Housing, Health, and Higher Education & Workforce Development committees.

During the Trump administration, Mr. Sefzik gained a wealth of experience in the White House where he served as a Department of Intergovernmental Affairs intern, assisting the Vice President's COVID-19 Response Taskforce, and in the White House Management Office as an employee within the Executive Office of the President (EOP).

"We are thrilled to welcome Simon to our advisory board," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "His unique blend of policy expertise, government experience and political connections, will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the mining industry in the United States and pursue our strategic objectives of advancing our highly perspective Vanadium project in the great state of Wyoming," he added.

Prior to his political career, Mr. Sefzik distinguished himself academically, graduating summa cum laude with a B.A. in American Politics and Policy Studies from Patrick Henry College in Northern Virginia. His academic achievements were complemented by his involvement in varsity moot court competitions and his role as Director of Research for the George Wythe Review, an esteemed undergraduate public policy journal.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Sefzik is actively involved in various non-profit organizations, including as a board member of Cascade Connections, the Bellingham Central Lions Club, and the Washington Policy Center Young Professionals Advisory Board.

Continuing to advance its advisory board "brain trust", the Company is in ongoing discussions with several other highly qualified and distinguished candidates with proven track records and expects to make those announcements in the coming weeks.

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in four assets;

The Lake Owen project (formerly SW2) is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Lac Jacques project is a drive to project with close infrastructure located approximately 250km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and is comprised of 17 claims totaling 994 ha. The Property hosts high grade REE mineralization at the surface in a structurally controlled and steeply dipping carbonatite dike up to 25 meters thick with multi-kilometer potential.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

