Wedgemount Announces Option Grant

Vancouver, April 11, 2024 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), announces it has approved the grant of stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire up to 430,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"). The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on April 11, 2029, at a price of $0.15 per Option. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 11, 2024, unless waived by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of oil and gas leases in Texas, USA.

