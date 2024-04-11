InZinc Retains Market-Maker

Vancouver, April 11, 2024 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP"), in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies, to initiate market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making services will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for an initial period of three months. Thereafter, the agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and, through its Indy project (100% interest), equity and royalty interests, is well positioned to fully-fund financially prudent exploration programs. The Company has discovered and continues to explore for expansion of near surface zinc mineralization at the easily accessible Indy project located in a new and under-explored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. A Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims in late 2021 and renewed its claims in late 2023. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

