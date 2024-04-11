Silver Storm Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering, Including $3 Million Investment by Eric Sprott

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSX.V: SVRS | FSE: SVR), is pleased to announce that on April 10 the Company closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced and oversubscribed non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") (see news releases dated March 13, 2024, April 2, 2024, April 5, 2024 and April 9, 2024). Under the Second Tranche, the Company issued 42,114,091 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,632,550. In aggregate under the Offering, the Company issued 55,454,546 Units at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $6,100,000. The Second Tranche included a $3.0 million investment from current significant shareholder by Eric Sprott.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance drilling at La Parrilla, to perform technical studies for a potential restart in 2025, and to fund ongoing operations. The Offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain finders, including: Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, CM Equity AG, Leede Jones Gable Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Jemini1 Finance Inc., and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., the following finders fees: (1) a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $231,502, being up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering from investors introduced to the Company by such finders, and, (2) 1,127,515 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Finders' Warrants"), being equal to 7.0% of the Units sold under the Offering from investors introduced to the Company from such finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. The Warrants and Finders' Warrants will not be listed for trading.

Early Warning and MI 61-101 Disclosure

Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 27,272,727 Units pursuant to the Offering for total consideration of $2,999,999.97. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned or controlled 41,604,282 common shares of the Company representing approximately 9.2% of the outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the Offering, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 68,877,009 common shares and 13,636,363 common share purchase warrants of the Company representing approximately 15.2% on a non-diluted basis and 17.7% on a fully diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Silver Storm's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto Ontario M5C 3C5).

The participation of Mr. Sprott, an insider of the Company, in the Second Tranche constitutes a "related party transaction" under the policies of the TSXV and within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Mr. Sprott's participation in the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the shares purchased on behalf of Mr. Sprott nor the consideration paid by him exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation by Mr. Sprott was not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

