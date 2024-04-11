Silver North Resources Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
11.04.2024 | The Newswire
Vancouver, April 11, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, Silver North or the Company) is pleased to report that it has closed the financing announced on March 14, 2024 and updated April 4, 2024. The Company raised $650,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 Units at $0.10 per Unit.
Each Unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant allowing the holder to buy an additional share for each full warrant at $0.20 per additional share until April 11, 2027. All securities are subject to a four-month hold from the dates of closing.
Many of the participants in this financing are long term holders and supporters of Silver North, stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Silver North. We thank them for their continued support knowing this financing helps us to continue to execute our business plan and not only build on our high grade silver results at Haldane, but potentially make new discoveries as well.
An officer of the Company purchased 100,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to this person constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
Finders fees of $28,210 in cash were paid to eligible parties.
This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver Norths primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.). Silver North also holds gold and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado and Nevada and is actively seeking partners for them. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNAG, trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol TARSF, and under the symbol I90 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information, contact:
Silver North Resources Ltd.
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
Fax: (888) 889-4874
To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvernorth-res-ltd/
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.
Each Unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant allowing the holder to buy an additional share for each full warrant at $0.20 per additional share until April 11, 2027. All securities are subject to a four-month hold from the dates of closing.
Many of the participants in this financing are long term holders and supporters of Silver North, stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Silver North. We thank them for their continued support knowing this financing helps us to continue to execute our business plan and not only build on our high grade silver results at Haldane, but potentially make new discoveries as well.
An officer of the Company purchased 100,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to this person constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).
Finders fees of $28,210 in cash were paid to eligible parties.
This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver Norths primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.). Silver North also holds gold and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado and Nevada and is actively seeking partners for them. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNAG, trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol TARSF, and under the symbol I90 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For further information, contact:
Silver North Resources Ltd.
Jason Weber, President and CEO
Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications
Tel: (604) 807-7217
Fax: (888) 889-4874
To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilverNorthRes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvernorth-res-ltd/
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.