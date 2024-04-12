Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rio Tinto spends more than A$16.1 billion with suppliers in Australia

02:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Rio Tinto increased its spend with suppliers and local businesses in Australia to more than A$16.1 billion in 2023, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to support communities where it operates.

This was an increase of 5 per cent on the previous year and was spent with more than 5,800 businesses, including Australian owned and operated businesses and locally owned and managed branches of global companies. The spend helped support tens of thousands of Australian jobs and delivered a significant economic contribution to communities across the country.

As part of this spend, more than A$727 million was spent with 168 Indigenous businesses across Australia - an increase of 29 per cent on the year before.

There was also a 25.5 per cent increase in spending with local businesses across Australia to A$1.2 billion dollars.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said, "For Rio Tinto to have a long-term future, we need the communities where we operate to be successful and prosperous.

"We strive to employ locally and buy locally in Australia - especially from Indigenous, small and regional businesses. It's about providing opportunities to help these businesses grow and, in doing so, creating new jobs and training opportunities for many Australians, helping to support the nation's economy.

"We're proud to have increased our spend with Australian Indigenous businesses by 29 per cent to A$727 million in 2023 and with local businesses around Australia by 25% to A$1.2 billion."



Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,
Australia

Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412

Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118

Michelle Lee
M +61 458 609 322

Rio Tinto Plc
6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000
Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333
Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404

Category: General


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Rio Tinto Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
855018
AU000000RIO1
www.riotinto.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap