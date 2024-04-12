Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Change of Corporate Secretary

03:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 - Velox Energy Materials Inc. (TSXV:VLX) ("Velox" or "the Company") advises that joint Corporate Secretary, Ms Karien Slabbert, has resigned effective from 12 April 2024. Ms Silfia Morton remains as Corporate Secretary.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer and President of Velox Energy Materials Inc., Simon Coyle.

Please visit our website at www.veloxenergymaterials.com.au for further information.

Investor Relations Contacts

Iryna Zheliasko
Investor Relations - Canada
Office: (+1) 647-249-9298
Email: iryna@grovecorp.ca		 Andrew Rowell
Investor Relations - Australia
M: +61 400 466 226
Email: andrew@whitenoisecomms.com

About Velox Energy Materials

Velox Energy Materials is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an CIM compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and 234.6 ppm MoO3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5 (cut-off grade of 0.25% V2O5) and 241.9 ppm MoO3 (Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, North Queensland Vanadium Project, Queensland, Australia, Dufresne et al, December 16, 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options.

The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder.

In October 2023, the Company acquired a package of tenements that are prospective for lithium in eastern Quebec.

SOURCE: Velox Energy Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Velox Energy Materials Inc.

Velox Energy Materials Inc.
Bergbau
Australien
A3EWCK
CA92261D1024
www.veloxenergymaterials.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap