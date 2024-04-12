Loyalist Exploration Limited: Announces Proposed Private Placement

(CSE: PNGC) ("Loyalist" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.01 per Share for proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general and administrative purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees equal to 7% of the gross proceeds in cash and issue non-transferable warrants (the "Finder Warrants") to various registered dealers or finders, equal to 7% of the Shares sold through such registered dealers or finders in the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Loyalist common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date of the offering.

The Private Placement will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus exemptions.

The Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the issuance of the securities.

About Loyalist Exploration Limited

Loyalist Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring,

and developing quality mineral properties in Canada.

