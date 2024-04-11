Global Energy Metals planning extensive field work in 2024 with at Monument Peak Project in Idaho

Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil an ambitious exploration strategy slated for the summer of 2024 at the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho. Monument Peak, encompassing 84 claims, stands as a promising exploration endeavor characterized by its high-grade copper-silver-gold potential in a region renowned for its mining prospects. Highlighting a re-evaluation of historical and contemporary data, including insights gleaned from fieldwork conducted by Dahrouge Geological Consulting, the company revealed a compelling new geological model that merits further scrutiny.Smith elaborated to Proactive on the rationale behind the exploration strategy, citing parallels between the geological characteristics of the Monument Peak area and the Western Montana Copper Belt. Recognizing these similarities in the style and age of copper and silver mineralization, Global Energy Metals aims to validate the grades, thickness, and mineralization style at Monument Peak ahead of drilling activities. The upcoming spring/summer exploration campaign will entail a comprehensive surface mapping initiative, augmented by the systematic collection of additional rock samples informed by previous reconnaissance efforts. This meticulously planned approach seeks to refine exploration targets and enhance the understanding of the economic viability of the identified mineral zones.By leveraging advanced geological insights and employing a methodical exploration methodology, Global Energy Metals endeavors to unlock the full potential of the Monument Peak project. Through targeted exploration activities, the company aims to delineate high-value mineralization zones, ultimately advancing towards sustainable and economically viable mining operations. This strategic pursuit underscores Global Energy Metals ' commitment to responsible resource development and its vision of contributing to the long-term prosperity of the mining industry and local communities alike.Proactive North America+1 604-688-8158NA-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/global-energy-metals-planning-extensive-field-work-in-2024-with-at-monument-peak-project-in-idaho-564399012