Foraco International SA Announces Election Of Directors And Declaration Of Cad$ 0.06 Dividend Per Common Share

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 12, 2024 in Marseille, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes and retain their position as directors of the Company. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 8, 2024 for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 230,209 48,476,656 10,012,809 58,719,674 93.26 % Adopted AGAINST



4,243,216 4,243,216 6.74 %

ABSTAIN



0







Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 230,209 48,476,656 9,802,089 58,508,954 92.93 % Adopted AGAINST



4,453,936 4,453,936 7.07 %

ABSTAIN



0







Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 230,209 48,476,656 9,541,989 58,248,854 92.51 % Adopted AGAINST



4,714,036 4,714,036 7.49 %

ABSTAIN



0







Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 230,209 48,476,656 9,541,989 58,248,854 92.51 % Adopted AGAINST



4,714,036 4,714,036 7.49 %

ABSTAIN



0







Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 230,209 48,476,656 9,541,989 58,248,854 92.51 % Adopted AGAINST



4,714,036 4,714,036 7.49 %

ABSTAIN



0







In addition, at the Meeting, the shareholders voted 100% in favour of the Company declaring a cash dividend for the 2023 fiscal year. Accordingly, Foraco will pay a special dividend, payable in cash in Canadian dollars, of CAD$ 0.06 per common share in the capital of the Company on July 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business (Toronto time) on April 23, 2024 (the "Dividend").

Payment of the Dividend to a non-French resident shareholder is generally subject to French withholding tax at a rate of 12.8% for individuals and 25% for non individuals. A general summary of the principal withholding tax considerations pursuant to French law with respect to such shareholders is available on Foraco's website at www.foraco.com, together with information regarding potential withholding tax reductions under the provisions of an applicable tax treaty or convention.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

