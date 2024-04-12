Pinnacle Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER - April 12, 2024 (TSXV:PINN), (OTC:NRGOF), (Frankfurt:X6C) - Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") announces that it is arranging a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. A finder's fee of up to 6% in cash and 6% in warrants exercisable into Shares at $0.05 for a period of 24 months may also be paid.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the preparation of summer drilling at the Argosy Gold Mine and North Birch Project, new project evaluations and general working capital.

All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Pinnacle is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Pinnacle is also actively looking for other district-scale opportunities in the Americas, with a particular focus on silver and gold. With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long term, sustainable value for shareholders.

For further information contact:

Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.