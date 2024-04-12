Leocor Gold Updates Private Placement

Vancouver, April 12, 2024 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE: LECR, OTCQB: LECRF) is pleased to announce that due to overwhelming demand, the Company is increasing its private placement announced on April 4, 2024, to $1,900,000 and the placement is fully-subscribed. The Company expects the placement to close on or about April 18, 2024.

All securities issued in connection with the placement will be subject to restrictions on resale in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds to advance the exploration and development of its gold and copper projects in Newfoundland, and for general working capital purposes.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000-hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration ground.

Contact Information

Leocor Gold Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the expected timing for completion of the private placement. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector; recent market volatility; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

