Astral Resources advances Kamperman prospect with new gold discoveries

12.04.2024  |  NewsDirect
Astral Resources NL (ASX:AAR) managing director Marc Ducler sits down with Jonathan Jackson to discuss results from the Kamperman prospect within the Feysville Gold Project in Western Australia. The recent 19-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program has in-filled the prospect to the south but also extended the mineralised strike by 100 metres to the north, now measuring a total of 350 metres. Key assays from this campaign have highlighted significant gold finds, with intersections including 13 metres at 3.95 g/t gold from 35 metres depth, showcasing the high-grade potential of this site. Of the 19 holes drilled, 14 have encountered noteworthy gold mineralisation, affirming the Kamperman prospect's potential as a high-grade satellite ore source for the contemplated Mandilla Process Plant. Ducler says the company now plans to initiate a follow-up 2,500-metre RC drilling program to potentially extend the strike length further and explore high-grade shear-hosted gold mineralisation. Drilling is supported by a recent capital raising.

Anglo Australian Resources NL

Anglo Australian Resources NL
Bergbau
Australien
873184
AU000000AAR7
www.anglo.com.au
