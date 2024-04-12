Standard Uranium announces wraps up inaugural drill program at Atlantic Project
12.04.2024 | NewsDirect
Standard Uranium Vice President of Exploration Sean Hillacre joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil the completion of the company's inaugural drilling activities at the Atlantic Project. Situated within the esteemed eastern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, the Atlantic Project has showcased promising signs of anomalous radioactivity across all completed drill holes.
In a resounding testament to the success of the program, Hillacre conveyed that anomalous radioactivity was encountered in each of the five inaugural drill holes conducted by the company. These findings have unveiled multiple zones of elevated radioactivity, closely associated with both the sub-Athabasca unconformity and basement structural zones, thereby indicating the presence of a uranium-fertile system within the project area.
The results from the inaugural drilling program have not only validated the company's exploration thesis but have also underscored the immense potential of the Atlantic Project. With several kilometers of untested strike length remaining across the project area, Standard Uranium is poised to capitalize on the untapped opportunities for discovery along the E-W conductor system.
Furthermore, the company is optimistic about the significant upside potential at Atlantic, particularly along the unexplored segments of the E-W conductor system. To bolster its exploration efforts, supplementary geophysical surveys are slated to be conducted over the central claim blocks. These surveys aim to delineate additional target areas for subsequent phases of drilling, while also targeting the untested gravity low anomalies identified on the western block in 2022.
As Standard Uranium continues to advance its exploration endeavors at the Atlantic Project, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to unlocking the region's uranium potential. Stay tuned for further updates as Standard Uranium progresses towards its goal of resource delineation and discovery within this highly prospective region of the Athabasca Basin.
Contact Details
Proactive Canada
+1 604-688-8158
action@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/standard-uranium-announces-wraps-up-inaugural-drill-program-at-atlantic-project-829371569
In a resounding testament to the success of the program, Hillacre conveyed that anomalous radioactivity was encountered in each of the five inaugural drill holes conducted by the company. These findings have unveiled multiple zones of elevated radioactivity, closely associated with both the sub-Athabasca unconformity and basement structural zones, thereby indicating the presence of a uranium-fertile system within the project area.
The results from the inaugural drilling program have not only validated the company's exploration thesis but have also underscored the immense potential of the Atlantic Project. With several kilometers of untested strike length remaining across the project area, Standard Uranium is poised to capitalize on the untapped opportunities for discovery along the E-W conductor system.
Furthermore, the company is optimistic about the significant upside potential at Atlantic, particularly along the unexplored segments of the E-W conductor system. To bolster its exploration efforts, supplementary geophysical surveys are slated to be conducted over the central claim blocks. These surveys aim to delineate additional target areas for subsequent phases of drilling, while also targeting the untested gravity low anomalies identified on the western block in 2022.
As Standard Uranium continues to advance its exploration endeavors at the Atlantic Project, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to unlocking the region's uranium potential. Stay tuned for further updates as Standard Uranium progresses towards its goal of resource delineation and discovery within this highly prospective region of the Athabasca Basin.
Contact Details
Proactive Canada
+1 604-688-8158
action@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/standard-uranium-announces-wraps-up-inaugural-drill-program-at-atlantic-project-829371569