Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Vancouver, April 15, 2024 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison", "Edison Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") dated the 8th day of April, 2024, pursuant to which the Company shall acquire from Globex the rights to alkali disposition A-4593 (see Figure 1) located in Whiteshore Lake in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Alkali Disposition").

Edison's recent acquisitions of sodium brine claims is driven by interest in Sodium-Ion battery formulations. For information on Sodium-Ion batteries, visit www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.





Figure 1 - Disposition map showing location of Alkali Disposition A-4593 (Whiteshore Lake)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3852/205097_bca63e8fd47baaa8_002full.jpg

This Alkali Disposition adds to the growing portfolio of alkali dispositions held by Edison. As previously disclosed (see news release dated August 25, 2023), the Company acquired certain alkali dispositions located in Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake and the north and south areas of Cabri Lake, in the Province of Saskatchewan in 2023. For the locations of Edison's alkali dispositions, including the Alkali Disposition, please see Figure 2.

Nathan Rotstein, CEO of Edison Lithium, commented, "We are excited to expand our presence in Saskatchewan with the acquisition of Alkali Disposition A-4593. This strategic addition aligns with our commitment to building a robust portfolio of alkali assets and underscores our confidence in the region's mineral potential. Whiteshore Lake, located approximately 62 miles west of Saskatoon, offers favourable infrastructure with road access, power, rail, and natural gas availability. Historic reports indicate the presence of significant brine deposits and crystalline mirabilite beds, providing promising exploration prospects for Edison Lithium."





Figure 2 - Location of Edison alkali dispositions in Saskatchewan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3852/205097_bca63e8fd47baaa8_003full.jpg

Under the terms of the Agreement, Globex shall transfer all of its right, title and interest in the Alkali Disposition to Edison in exchange for (a) a cash payment of $200,000 payable to Globex by the Company; (b) the issuance of such number of common shares in the capital of Edison (the "Consideration Shares") having an aggregate value of $50,000 based on the five day volume weighted average closing price per Consideration Share of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange preceding the date hereof, in favour of Globex; and (c) payment to Globex of a royalty of 2% of gross revenue from Commercial Production (as such term is defined in the Agreement) of mineral products by Edison.

The Consideration Shares to be issued in connection with the Agreement shall be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance. The Agreement, including the issuance of the Consideration Shares and all other transactions contemplated by the Agreement, remain subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217

Email: info@edisonlithium.com

Website: www.edisonlithium.com

