Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two key advisors, Dr. Brett Davis and Paul Warren. The Company is also pleased to announce that further to the announcement on February 26, 2024 it has received in full the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") grant totaling C$200,000 from the Ontario Ministry of Mines.

Appointment of Key Technical Advisors

Dr. Brett Davis

Brett is widely regarded in the exploration and mining industry for his application of applied structural geology to numerous commodity types and mineral deposit styles. The approach Brett has brought to understanding mineralizing environments globally is a product of the integration of modern structural geology and techniques married with several decades of applied research.

Brett received a structural geology PhD (1992) from James Cook University following a role as a production geologist at Mt Isa Mines. This was succeeded by six years of applied structural geological postgraduate research before returning to the minerals industry in 1998. Here he held various technical and senior managerial roles at consultancy groups and in mining and exploration companies prior to running his own international geology consultancy, Olinda Gold Pty Ltd. Brett currently holds an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow position at James Cook University.

Paul Warren, P.Geo

Paul is a highly experienced Professional Geologist with over 29 years of experience in exploration, geotechnical, structural geology and mine operations. From 1995 to 2017, Paul worked for PT Freeport McMoran ("Freeport") at the company's copper and gold mine in Irian Jaya, Indonesia (one of the largest copper/gold mines in the world). Paul held a range of operating and management positions at Freeport including Exploration Geologist where he conducted helicopter assisted exploration in remote locations; General Superintendent roles leading and training Freeport geological teams in resource, geology and hydrology modelling. Paul is an expert at computer based modeling and early-stage exploration. Paul holds a Master of Arts in Geology and a Bachelor of Science Geology from University of Texas at Austin. Paul is a Professional Geologist, Certified Professional Geologist and a Project Management Professional ("PMP"). Paul is based in Tucson, Arizona.

"Dr. Brett Davis and Mr. Warren have the skillsets and track records to take our Company to the next level. Working with them has been eye opening into what can be accomplished digitally and have set a record pace for target development.

We look forward to further updates as we develop our projects in a systematic manner." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

OJEP Receipt

OJEP helps junior mining companies finance early exploration projects in Ontario. These projects help boost

mineral exploration, growth and job creation in the province.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of Mines for the receipt of funds pertaining to the OJEP program. We look forward to further advancing our projects in Northwestern Ontario in a systematic manner." commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt. Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

