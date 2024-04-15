Pasofino Gold Announces Appointment of New Board Director

Toronto, April 15, 2024 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Emre Kayışoğlu as the nominee of Esan Eczacibasi Endustriyel Hammaddeler Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("ESAN") to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Kayışoğlu replaces Savaş Şahin, the previous nominee director of ESAN.

Emre Kayışoğlu currently serves as the CEO of ESAN and has a demonstrated history of success in the mining & metals industry, including focus on aluminum, copper, cobalt, zinc and lead. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Metallurgy and Materials Engineering from Dokuz Eylül Üniversitesi.

Dan Betts, Chairman of Pasofino, commented: "On behalf of the Pasofino board of directors, I welcome Emre to the board, as we look forward to working with him on advancing the Dugbe gold project and growing Pasofino. I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Savaş for his time and invaluable support while serving on the Pasofino board; we wish him all the best for the future."

ABOUT PASOFINO GOLD LTD.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN).

Pasofino, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).

For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Lincoln Greenidge, CFO

T: 416 451 0049

E: lgreenidge@pasofinogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities including the acquisition of mineral projects and the exploration and development of its projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pasofino to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain all applicable government and regulatory approvals, the ability to fund operations, the results of business operation, the results of exploration activities; the results of the strategic review process, the ability of Pasofino to complete further exploration activities; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in Pasofino's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. Pasofino does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

