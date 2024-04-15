FE Battery Metals Drills 1.01 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 8 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:FE)(WKN:A3D08G)(OTCBB:FEMFF) ("FE" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC23-87 from its most recent exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property ("Property") in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC23-87 intersected a spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite at 1.01 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 8 metres (m) at 107 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) 121.5 parts per million (ppm), cesium (Cs) 28.7 ppm, niobium (Nb) 91.85 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 83.10 ppm, gallium (Ga) 50.65 ppm and rubidium (Rb) 1,342.25 ppm (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC23-87 was drilled at location 5367836.959N, 287280.937E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 228.72 degrees and dip -46.28 with a drilled depth of 177 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program is based on the current and historical exploration data. The drill program was contracted to Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. A B-20 drill rig was deployed for this work. The core shack is situated in the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire, located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date, a total of 89 drill holes, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 16,607.64 m, have been completed on the Property. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS") in Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2), as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO-certified laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure.Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FE Battery Metals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans, and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC23-87 Sample assay highlights

Analyte Symbol From To Total Li Li2O Be Cs Ga Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol Width ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit M M M 15 3 0.1 0.2 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method FUS-Na2O2 1159222 66.7 67.07 0.37 1560 0.34 43 755 28 11.4 1300 7.7 1159223 67.07 67.86 0.79 102 0.02 16 37 62.2 15.8 115 60.3 1159224 67.86 68.6 0.74 438 0.09 18 71.6 22.9 12.6 413 16 1159225 77.64 78.1 0.46 1770 0.38 16 227 22.9 10.9 955 10.8 1159226 78.1 78.95 0.85 80 0.02 17 12.6 48 11.9 146 63.8 1159227 78.95 79.44 0.49 1820 0.39 8 74.6 15.8 7.2 342 2.8 1159228 102.57 103.03 0.46 71 0.02 21 7.5 69.7 44.7 81 123 1159229 104.04 104.7 0.66 3220 0.69 443 39.7 50.5 44.9 229 54.2 1159231 104.7 105.36 0.66 3720 0.80 66 17.1 71.1 48.6 201 56.7 1159232 107 107.9 0.9 3030 0.65 67 226 23.3 10.8 1070 14.7 1159233 107.9 109 1.1 2720 0.58 146 26.9 50 86 878 135 1159234 109 110 1 3700 0.80 80 35.5 54.4 93.1 1350 108 1159235 110 111 1 9930 2.13 164 49.6 62.8 64.6 1530 52.7 1159236 111 112 1 5960 1.28 159 39.7 55.6 197.1 1560 124 1159237 112 113 1 4500 0.97 125 35.3 52 112.4 1390 86.8 1159238 113 114 1 7170 1.54 122 46 56 85.5 1770 69.4 1159239 114 115 1 699 0.15 109 28.7 51.1 85.3 1190 74.2 Total Width / Average 107 115 8 4,713.63 1.01 121.50 60.96 50.65 91.85 1,342.25 83.10 1159241 115 115.44 0.44 133 0.03 100 13.8 50.4 57.8 515 59.8 1159242 115.44 116.5 1.06 1690 0.36 10 80.9 22 11.4 500 14.6 1159265 132.85 133.85 1 2890 0.62 41 814 65.4 61.7 4450 45 1159266 133.85 134.62 0.77 228 0.05 50 25.6 71.7 25.6 243 25.4 1159267 134.62 135.62 1 2500 0.54 21 270 18.3 8.3 1420 3.3 1159268 135.62 136.55 0.93 1890 0.41 48 149 28.1 18.3 1040 21.3 1159269 136.55 137.65 1.1 3030 0.65 161 55.8 56.9 77.7 1860 132 1159271 137.85 138.85 1 4110 0.88 126 43.6 64 126.4 1600 88.6 1159272 138.85 139.65 0.8 806 0.17 13 13.8 16.9 6.2 206 2.3

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: FE Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com