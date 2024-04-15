Menü Artikel
FE Battery Metals Drills 1.01 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 8 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

09:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:FE)(WKN:A3D08G)(OTCBB:FEMFF) ("FE" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of Drill Hole LC23-87 from its most recent exploratory drill program at its Augustus Lithium Property ("Property") in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC23-87 intersected a spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite at 1.01 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 8 metres (m) at 107 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be) 121.5 parts per million (ppm), cesium (Cs) 28.7 ppm, niobium (Nb) 91.85 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 83.10 ppm, gallium (Ga) 50.65 ppm and rubidium (Rb) 1,342.25 ppm (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC23-87 was drilled at location 5367836.959N, 287280.937E, UTM NAD 1983 Zone 18N, at azimuth 228.72 degrees and dip -46.28 with a drilled depth of 177 m. The drill hole was placed at the main Augustus zone.

The drill program is based on the current and historical exploration data. The drill program was contracted to Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec. A B-20 drill rig was deployed for this work. The core shack is situated in the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire, located about 50km from the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date, a total of 89 drill holes, with a cumulative diamond drilling of 16,607.64 m, have been completed on the Property. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were being inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS") in Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratory code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2), as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO-certified laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure.Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FE Battery Metals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: info@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans, and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance, and accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC23-87 Sample assay highlights

Analyte Symbol

From

To

Total

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Ga

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

Width

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit

M

M

M

15

3

0.1

0.2

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method

FUS-Na2O2

1159222

66.7

67.07

0.37

1560

0.34

43

755

28

11.4

1300

7.7

1159223

67.07

67.86

0.79

102

0.02

16

37

62.2

15.8

115

60.3

1159224

67.86

68.6

0.74

438

0.09

18

71.6

22.9

12.6

413

16

1159225

77.64

78.1

0.46

1770

0.38

16

227

22.9

10.9

955

10.8

1159226

78.1

78.95

0.85

80

0.02

17

12.6

48

11.9

146

63.8

1159227

78.95

79.44

0.49

1820

0.39

8

74.6

15.8

7.2

342

2.8

1159228

102.57

103.03

0.46

71

0.02

21

7.5

69.7

44.7

81

123

1159229

104.04

104.7

0.66

3220

0.69

443

39.7

50.5

44.9

229

54.2

1159231

104.7

105.36

0.66

3720

0.80

66

17.1

71.1

48.6

201

56.7

1159232

107

107.9

0.9

3030

0.65

67

226

23.3

10.8

1070

14.7

1159233

107.9

109

1.1

2720

0.58

146

26.9

50

86

878

135

1159234

109

110

1

3700

0.80

80

35.5

54.4

93.1

1350

108

1159235

110

111

1

9930

2.13

164

49.6

62.8

64.6

1530

52.7

1159236

111

112

1

5960

1.28

159

39.7

55.6

197.1

1560

124

1159237

112

113

1

4500

0.97

125

35.3

52

112.4

1390

86.8

1159238

113

114

1

7170

1.54

122

46

56

85.5

1770

69.4

1159239

114

115

1

699

0.15

109

28.7

51.1

85.3

1190

74.2

Total Width / Average

107

115

8

4,713.63

1.01

121.50

60.96

50.65

91.85

1,342.25

83.10

1159241

115

115.44

0.44

133

0.03

100

13.8

50.4

57.8

515

59.8

1159242

115.44

116.5

1.06

1690

0.36

10

80.9

22

11.4

500

14.6

1159265

132.85

133.85

1

2890

0.62

41

814

65.4

61.7

4450

45

1159266

133.85

134.62

0.77

228

0.05

50

25.6

71.7

25.6

243

25.4

1159267

134.62

135.62

1

2500

0.54

21

270

18.3

8.3

1420

3.3

1159268

135.62

136.55

0.93

1890

0.41

48

149

28.1

18.3

1040

21.3

1159269

136.55

137.65

1.1

3030

0.65

161

55.8

56.9

77.7

1860

132

1159271

137.85

138.85

1

4110

0.88

126

43.6

64

126.4

1600

88.6

1159272

138.85

139.65

0.8

806

0.17

13

13.8

16.9

6.2

206

2.3

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE: FE Battery Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com


Mineninfo

FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D08G
CA31422Y1007
www.febatterymetals.com
