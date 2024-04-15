Bayhorse Silver Receives Two Silver Exploration Targets from Additional Magnetic Survey Analysis on Its Bayhorse Properties

Vancouver, April 15, 2024 - Bayhorse Silver Inc., (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has received from Geotech its magnetic structural interpretations and structural complexity analysis of its recent survey from the Bayhorse Idaho/Oregon Geophysics Project area. The area is situated in the Huntington, Oregon and Weiser portions of Idaho. This summary report describes the results of the geophysical interpretations, and the results of magnetic modeling.

Two silver exploration targets, BGP_T1 and BGP_T2 have been identified (Figure 1). BGP_T1 covers the western half of the Bayhorse Silver Mine while BGP_T2 located in the NE region of the Idaho portion of the survey area could be a potential silver exploration target.

We are particularly encouraged that one of the silver targets on the Oregon side aligns well with the western end of the Bayhorse Mine workings. This confirms our intention to extend the underground drilling to the west, as well as downdip. On the Idaho claims, where drill permitting is underway, the silver target BGP_T2 suggests the possibility of a silver endowment like that at the Bayhorse Mine (Figure 1).

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments "Geotech, with its huge experience in VTEM and Magnetic surveying has provided analysis of the magnetic signature at the Bayhorse Mine, that coupled with our geologists' significant understanding of the Bayhorse silver mineralization, have provided excellent silver drill target at the Bayhorse Silver Mine as well as on the newly acquired Idaho properties.

The Bayhorse Mine style silver rich "tetrahedrite" mineralization is hosted in hydrothermally altered rhyolite, that is dominated by presence of sulfosalts of silver, copper, antimony, low Fe zinc, and lead, (Ray, 2015, NI-43-101 Technical Report).

Figure 1 Selected Ag exploration targets over the Structural Complexity (COD and OE) composite map.*.

The lines AA and BB may represent faults.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/205508_11aed2e9e416eb2a_001full.jpg

*(Structural Complexity (SC) is an important exploration parameter for structurally controlled deposits. Two SC products are generated from the combined structural vectors, e.g., the Contact Occurrence Density (COD) and Orientation Entropy (OE). The Idaho portion of the geophysical interpretation area shows magnetic ridges and inferred faults (A-A and B-B) extending part way southwesterly into the target area. There are also some evenly spaced magnetic ridges and inferred faults surrounding the south half of the target area).

Geophysics are an important tool in mineral exploration, however they do not necessarily indicate economic mineralization and require drilling to determine the cause of their anomalies. Drill permitting is underway for the Idaho targets.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Mark Abrams, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist, a Qualified Person and Director of the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA.

