CMC Metals Ltd. Releases a New Mineralization Model and Selected 2023 Drill Results from Its Silverknife Property

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has prepared a new conceptual mineralization model (see Figure 1) for its Silverknife Property. The model is based on an interpretation of recent and historical exploration data and publicly available regional data. The model will serve as a guideline to future exploration efforts on the property and conceptually depicts the potential of the four zones on the property previously announced on March 20, 2024.

In addition, selected results from the 2023 drilling at the Silverknife Prospect Area not previously announced, were as follows:

Hole SKP 23-02 from a depth of 34.0 meters to 202.27 was consistently mineralized with elevated levels of zinc and lead. Of particular note is (i) a 16.19 meter interval from 41.33-57.52 meters with an average of 11,399.3 g/t zinc with a range of values from 1,245-38,500 g/t zinc and lead values ranging from 624-11,250 g/t; (ii) a 13.65 meter interval from 83.85-97.50 meters with an average of 13,580 g/t zinc with a range of values from 2,380-34,700 g/t zinc and lead values ranging from 288-6,020 g/t (iii) a 2.70 meter interval from 125.80-128.50 m with 0.31 g/t Gold, and 59. 7 g/t Silver; and (iv) a 4.00 meter interval from 139-143.00 m with 0.20 g/t Gold, and 56.10 g/t Silver

Hole SKP 23-03 with a 1.2 meter interval from 190.30-191.50 meters with 53 g/t silver, 34,600 g/t lead, and 7,440 g/t zinc.

Hole SKP 23-04 with a 1.98 meter interval from 123.40-125.38 meters with 25.02 g/t silver, 6,154.2 g/t lead, and 46,921 g/t zinc.

Hole SKP 23-06: 881 g/t silver, 5,060 g/t lead, 1,500 g/t zinc and 1,335 g/t copper at a depth interval of 67.7-68.20 meters

Hole SKP 2P 23-07 with (i) a 3.91 meter interval from 72.00-75.91 m with 0.73 g/t Gold, and 17.63 g/t Silver; and (ii) a 1.6 meter interval from 172.05-173.65 meters with 9,079.7 g/t zinc

Hole SKP 23-08 with (i) a 26.52 meter interval from70.48-97.00 meters with 2,078 g/t zinc with values ranging from 1,415-14,350 g/t and lead values ranging from 209-4,040 g/t; and, (ii) a 5.88 meter interval from 100.12-106.0 meters grading 4,224.49 g/t zinc with elevated level s of lead and zinc from 63.0-107.87 meters.

Hole SKP 23-09 with (i) a 1.0 meter interval from 55.0-56.0 meters grading 189 g/t silver, 2,680 g/t lead and 651 g/t zinc; (ii) a 1.0 meter interval from 61.0-62.0 meters grading 46 g/t silver, 1,700 g/t lead and 5,790 g/t zinc; and (iii) a 1.52 meter interval from 129.96-131.48 meters grading 67 g/t silver, 15,100 g/t lead and 4,030 g/t zinc in mineralized intervals from 55.0-72.01 meters, 93.30-96.27 meters and 123.97-134.0 meters.

Fugitive calcite veining was noted in Holes SKP 23-04, SKP 23-05,SKP 23-06, SKP 23-07, SKP 23-08 and SKP 23-09. This is significant as fugitive calcite with cross-cutting "epithermal textures" suggest the presence of a large, longer life mineralizing system which is a critical factor in the formation of carbonate replacement deposits.

Mr. Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. and President and CEO of the Company noted that "We initially did not understand the significance of this data. We hit mineralization in seven of the nine holes we drilled in this area. Furthermore, the alteration associated with the mineralization, suggests we are proximal to a large system. We encountered faulting in the drilling program that forced us to abandon two of the holes, and faulting is evidence that the plumbing system exists in this area for fluid migration, and the heat source exists as we intercepted the Cassiar granodiorite at depth. This verifies to us the significant potential of the Silverknife Prospect Zone which is yet to be fully evaluated and also the immense potential of examining western extensions of this system in the South-Central Silverknife Zone where we have large conductivity anomalies associated with significant geochemical soil anomalies. The development of the conceptual mineralization model by our project geologist Cesar Symonds is also a great addition to our knowledge of the property."

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in British Columbia, Yukon and Newfoundland. Our flagship project is the Silverknife Property in the emerging Rancheria Silver District. Other projects in this District include the Amy project (British Columbia) and the Silver Hart Deposit/Blue Heaven claims (Yukon). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon), both of which are available for option.

