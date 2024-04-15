Canada One Announces Up To $750,000 Private Placement

Vancouver - Canada One Mining Corp. ("Canada One" or the "Company") (TSXV: CONE) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of up to 50,000,000 units of the Company, (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.015 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years after the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). If, at any time following the date that is four-months-and-one-day following the Closing Date, the Common Shares have a closing price on the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of $0.08 or greater per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants that is at least 60 days following the date of such notice to holders of Warrants.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to fund its exploration and development of the Company's properties, extinguish liabilities and payables and for general administrative and working capital expenses. The Company may pay finder's fees as permitted by the policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about May 26, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company at info@evolvemgmt.net.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada One Mining Corp.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

1 877 844 4661

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the successful closing of the Offering and anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

