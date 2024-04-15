Spod Lithium Corp. Appoints Mathieu Couillard as President and CEO and Member of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2024 - SPOD Lithium Corp. ("SPOD" or the "Company") (CSE: SPOD) (OTCQB: SPODF) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Mathieu Couillard as the Company's new President & Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors. Mr. Couillard brings a strong background in capital markets and business strategy to his role at Spod Lithium. He is an experienced Board Member and financial consultant with expertise in advising management and board of directors on capital market matters. During his career, Mr. Couillard served as Managing Director of investment banking at Haywood Securities in Toronto, leading the Special Situations team from 2016 to 2022. Mr. Couillard is an experienced investment banker with extensive expertise in capital markets. He participated in over $1 Billion in capital raises for private and public companies and is the architect of numerous mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Haywood Securities, Mr. Couillard was part of the Risk Management Solutions group specializing in the sales and structuring of derivative products at National Bank of Canada in Toronto. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Couillard was part of National Bank's investment banking group in Montreal. Mr. Couillard is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries. Mr. Couillard currently sits of on the board of directors for one other TSX Venture listed company.



Mr. Couillard commented, "I am excited to join the Spod Lithium team and to bring my experience in the capital markets area to this role. I am an active investor and avid follower of the junior mining space and I believe this is an excellent time in the lithium cycle to be joining Spod Lithium, an up and coming lithium explorer. I was attracted to the opportunity to lead Spod because of its impressive property portfolio in two prolific lithium belts in Canada, the Thunder Bay region in Ontario and the Quebec James Bay region. I look forward to working with the Spod team in the coming months to deliver value to our shareholders."

Spod Lithium would like to thank Chris Cooper for his time as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors and wish him the best of success as he pursues future endeavours.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

SPOD Lithium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals. The Company's flagship assets are its Lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec and the Nipigon and Niemi regions of Ontario, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Hani Zabaneh

Director

