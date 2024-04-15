Menü Artikel
MEG Energy Announces First Quarter of 2024 Results and Conference Call

23:01 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, April 15, 2024 -

First Quarter Results Release:

Monday, May 6, 2024 after market close

Conference Call Details:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546 International: 1.416.764.8688

Replay:

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on May 7, 2024 at: https://www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations- events/
About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a group of Canada's largest oil sands producers working together to address climate change and achieve the goal of net zero emissions1 by 2050. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

1 Scope 1 and scope 2 emissions

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


MEG Energy Corp.

MEG Energy Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1C2FB
CA5527041084
www.megenergy.com
